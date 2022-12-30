Heritage Generals

Wrapping up play in the Big Blue Classic at Model High School in Floyd County on Friday afternoon, the Heritage Generals dropped a 72-59 decision to New Faith Christian Academy, an independent program from Riverdale.

The Titans led 22-9 after one quarter, only to see Heritage respond and cut the deficit to 33-31 at halftime. Gavin Broadrick scored all nine of his points in the second stanza to lead the charge.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In