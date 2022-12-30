Wrapping up play in the Big Blue Classic at Model High School in Floyd County on Friday afternoon, the Heritage Generals dropped a 72-59 decision to New Faith Christian Academy, an independent program from Riverdale.
The Titans led 22-9 after one quarter, only to see Heritage respond and cut the deficit to 33-31 at halftime. Gavin Broadrick scored all nine of his points in the second stanza to lead the charge.
However, NFCA would get nine points from Jamil Aleem in the third as the Titans outscored the Generals, 21-10. The two teams would play even in the fourth.
Aleem, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard, scored a game-high 35 points, including six 3-pointers, while he made all five of his free throw attempts.
Lennon Barrett had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Generals (5-7). Kaleb Biddle matched Broadrick with nine points, while Kaden Swope added eight.
The remainder of the points included six for J.C. Armour, five from Bryce Travillian, four by Max Owens, and two each by Cooper Bell, Maddox Henry and Payton Newman.
Heritage will open Region 7-4A play at home next Friday against Central-Carroll in a varsity doubleheader.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.