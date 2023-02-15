Heritage Generals

After splitting their regular season meetings, the Heritage Generals met up with the Northwest Whitfield Bruins Tuesday night in the first game of the Region 7-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.

Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Red, it was the Bruins using a big third quarter run to go on to a 61-46 victory after a tough defensive battle.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

