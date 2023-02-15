After splitting their regular season meetings, the Heritage Generals met up with the Northwest Whitfield Bruins Tuesday night in the first game of the Region 7-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Red, it was the Bruins using a big third quarter run to go on to a 61-46 victory after a tough defensive battle.
With the victory, Northwest moves on to take on top-seeded Central-Carroll Thursday night (8:30 p.m.) in the semifinals at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, while Heritage's season ended with a 9-15 record.
The Bruins jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, but great effort on defense would help get the Generals back in the game.
A 3-pointer from Lennon Barrett with 53 seconds left in the half cut Northwest's lead down to two and Heritage came up with two final defensive stops down the stretch to go into the locker room trailing 23-21.
Heritage tied the game at 29 on a drive to the basket by Gavin Broadrick with 5:41 left in the third, while a 3-pointer by Kaleb Gallman with just over four minutes left in the period knotted the score again, this time at 34-all. However, it turned out to be the last tie of the game.
Northwest held the Generals without a point for nearly the entire rest of the quarter before Broadrick got free inside for a bucket with 15 seconds left. The 12-0 run put the Bruins up 10 and they would stretch the lead out even more in the fourth quarter as tight defense by the Bruins offered very few uncontested shots.
Broadrick had a season-high 18 points and Barrett added 10 to give Heritage two players in double figures. J.C. Armour and Kaleb Biddle scored four. Gallman and Bryce Travillian both had three, while Kaden Swope and Max Owens each finished with two.
Northwest put four players in double figures, led by 16 points from Gabe Perez.
In the other semifinal, the host Raiders narrowly avoided an upset with a 51-50 win over winless Cedartown. Third-seeded Southeast will take on second-seeded Sonoraville at Georgia Highlands at 5:30 on Thursday in a semifinal.
The girls' 7-AAAA tournament got going at Northwest Whitfield High on Tuesday. The Lady Bruins waltzed past Cedartown, 64-30, while Central-Carroll put away Southeast, 34-15.
Third-seeded Northwest will face second-seeded Sonoraville at 4 p.m. at GHC on Thursday, while the top-seeded Heritage Lady Generals will battle fourth-seeded Central at 7. The Lady Generals won both meetings with the Lady Lions in the regular season, claiming a 55-36 home win on Jan. 6 and a 36-28 road triumph on Jan. 24.
The semifinal losers will play in the third-place games on Friday back in Rome (girls 4 p.m., boys 5:30). The girls' title game will begin at 7 and the boys' championship game tips at 8:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.