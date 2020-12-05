After struggling to find a win in three previous non-region games, the Heritage Generals have found 7-AAAA play a lot more to their liking.
The Navy-and-Red made it two wins in as many region games with a 55-36 victory at Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
Heritage (2-3, 2-0) led 21-15 at halftime, but outscored the Raiders by 13 in the second half to pull away.
Cooper Terry had a game-high 19 points in the victory. Caden Snyder added 12, while Mitchell Kennedy and Ryan Heet dropped in six each. Carson Palmer added four points and Collin Swearingin finished with three. Two each by Ty Loveless and Luke Thacker and one from Gabe Serrano completed the scoring.
Matthew Brock had 10 points for Southeast.
Heritage's girls improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 57-24 victory in the first game of the night. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Both teams will be in action Saturday night at LFO, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m.