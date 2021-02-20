The Heritage Generals we're all smiles late Friday night.
It was a party-like atmosphere on the court at Northwest Whitfield High School after the Navy-and-Red recorded the historic 200th victory in the 13-year history of the program.
Players and coaches alike stayed on the court to celebrate the milestone win while numerous parents and fans took photographs to preserve the memory of the accomplishment for future generations to come.
Of course, winning the program's first region title might of had a little something to do with the Generals' festive mood as well.
After more than a decade of trying, the Generals finally broke through with their first-ever region crown and did so in impressive fashion by taking down top-seeded Cedartown, 53-42, in the final game of the 7-AAAA tournament.
Second-seeded Heritage (17-7) scored the first seven points of the game and led 21-10 three minutes into the second quarter. However, the Bulldogs would regroup and ended the half on a 15-4 run to pull even at 25 going into intermission.
The score would be tied again at 29 halfway through the third quarter when Caden Snyder buried a 3-pointer to spark an 8-2 run over the final 3:39 of the period to give the Generals a 38-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Cedartown would cut the lead down to five early in the final stanza, but outstanding passing would lead to some easy buckets in the paint as the Generals built up their advantage to 14 with 5:24 remaining.
The Bulldogs would chip away at the lead in the closing minutes, getting it down to seven points with 42 seconds left. But Snyder and Carson Palmer would each connect on a pair of 1-and-1 free throws in the final 32 seconds as Heritage avenged a pair of close losses to the Bulldogs in the regular season.
Palmer had 17 points for Heritage and Snyder finished with 12, while Mitchell Kennedy added 10 points to go with several important rebounds and one big fourth-quarter block. Cooper Terry had seven points, Cade Kiniry scored four points and threaded the needle with several nifty assists, while Kaden Swope scored three.
M.J. Holiday had 13 points for Cedartown.
More information on this game will be posted later on Saturday.
Heritage girls 49, Cedartown 38
The fourth-seeded Lady Generals earned the No. 3 seed out of the region with a solid victory over the Lady Bulldogs earlier on Friday.
Heritage (17-7) led by five points at halftime and added to the lead in each of the last two quarters.
Dayonna Perryman scored 14 points for the Lady Generals. Gracie Murray had 13 points, including an 8 for 8 performance from the free throw line in the final period, while Lauren Mock scored 10 points. Brooke Matherly had six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Kortney McKenzie and Riley Kokinda each finished with three points.
KeKe Turner scored 21 to lead Cedartown.
Pickens, the top seed, won the region title with a 56-42 victory over host Northwest, who was the tournament's second-seed.