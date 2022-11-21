The first 70 seconds of Monday night's boys' game between Heritage and Coahulla Creek at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic told the story.

In that span, Cooper Bell made back-to-back steals, which led directly to back-to-back breakaway jams by Kaleb Gallman. Gallman also hit a 3-pointer in transition and the Generals' defense smothered the Colts to the point of getting a 10-second backcourt violation, all of which mounted up to a quick 9-0 lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

