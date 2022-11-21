The first 70 seconds of Monday night's boys' game between Heritage and Coahulla Creek at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic told the story.
In that span, Cooper Bell made back-to-back steals, which led directly to back-to-back breakaway jams by Kaleb Gallman. Gallman also hit a 3-pointer in transition and the Generals' defense smothered the Colts to the point of getting a 10-second backcourt violation, all of which mounted up to a quick 9-0 lead.
The rest of the first half didn't get much better for the Colts either as the Generals led 43-18 at halftime before coasting to a 65-45 victory.
Heritage led 16-6 after the opening eight minutes before putting up 27 points in the second quarter. Most of those second-quarter points came off the fingertips of Gallman, who hit six 3-pointers in the quarter alone. The sophomore finished with seven threes on the night and led all scorers with 31 points.
Gallman now has 58 points in his team's first two games, both victories.
The rest of the points were spread out with Bryce Travillian scoring eight, J.C. Armour adding six and Bell, the freshman point guard, dropping in five. Gavin Broadrick had four points and the trio of Kaden Swope, Max Owens and Kaleb Biddle had three points apiece. Maddox Henry added two, while the Generals hit 11 treys as a team.
Heritage (2-0) will close out play in the Classic on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. tip against Murray County.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 42, HERITAGE 34
The Heritage Lady Generals trailed by two points with just over two minutes remaining on Monday evening, but did not score again and dropped a decision at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
The Navy-and-Red led 18-14 after a low-scoring first half and they still maintained a 27-26 lead to start the fourth quarter.
However, the Lady Colts began the final period on a 6-0 run to open up a five-point lead with 5:30 to play. A lay-up Macie Collins with 2:15 to go pulled Heritage within a basket at 36-34, but Coahulla Creek would end the quarter on another 6-0 run to pull out the victory.
Brinkley Kate Reed had seven of her 16 points in the fourth for the Lady Colts. She also made five of the final six free throws of the game.
Collins paced Heritage with 11 points. Lauren Mock finished with eight points and Tori Epps added six. Four points from Addi Dills, three by Bailee Hollis and two from Reese Abercrombie rounded out the scoring.
Heritage (1-1) will close out the Classic at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against (Class 3A) state-ranked Murray County.
