The Heritage Generals knocked down 12 triples and outscored Ridgeland 38-20 in the second half to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 73-53 victory in the semifinals of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
Heritage held a slim 35-33 lead over its Region 7-AAAA rivals at intermission, but got a spark from J.C. Armour, who scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
The Generals built an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter before holding the Panthers to just seven points over the final eight minutes.
Kaleb Gallman had four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Bryce Travillian scored a dozen points with three treys.
The remainder of the scoring included eight points from Carson Green, five points by Collin Swearingin, four each by Kaden Swope and Ty Loveless, and three from Ryan Heet.
Ridgeland got 19 points from Judd Anderson and 10 from John Hill. Zack Harrison finished with nine points, followed by Chase Hickman with eight and Kyan Clark with seven.
Ridgeland (4-6) will play Hixson in the boys' third-place game at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the Wildcats dropped a 63-35 decision to LaFayette in the other semifinal. Meanwhile, Heritage (6-4) will take on the Ramblers in the title game at 8:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.