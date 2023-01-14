Heritage Generals

One night after a big region victory over Northwest Whitfield, a tired Heritage squad suffered a 67-53 loss to highly-ranked Christian Heritage in Boynton.

The Generals kept things close in the first half and trailed 34-28 at intermission. But the Lions, ranked No. 2 in Class A Division II, outscored their hosts 23-14 in the third before going on to the victory. Jax Abernathy had a game-high 35 points for Christian Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In