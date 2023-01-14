One night after a big region victory over Northwest Whitfield, a tired Heritage squad suffered a 67-53 loss to highly-ranked Christian Heritage in Boynton.
The Generals kept things close in the first half and trailed 34-28 at intermission. But the Lions, ranked No. 2 in Class A Division II, outscored their hosts 23-14 in the third before going on to the victory. Jax Abernathy had a game-high 35 points for Christian Heritage.
Kaleb Gallman connected on seven 3-pointers and had 27 points for Heritage, who slipped to 7-9 overall with the loss. Kaden Swope had 13 points and Cooper Bell had six. Four from Max Owens, two from J.C. Armour and one from Kaleb Biddle rounded out the score sheet.
HERITAGE GIRLS 64, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 47
In the opener, the Lady Generals rebounded from a tough loss on Friday to improve to 7-9 overall with a solid victory.
A balanced scoring effort saw Tori Epps lead the way with 15 points with Macie Collins adding 14. Reese Abercrombie finished with nine and Ema Tanner had six.
Addi Dills scored five. Bailee Hollis and Lauren Mock went for four apiece, while three each by Kellie Boehm and Bree Wilson, along with one from Katie Coke, completed the scoring.
Heritage will head to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday for the first of three straight Region 7-AAAA road dates for the Navy-and-Red.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.