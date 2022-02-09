A 10-0 run to open the second half gave the Heritage Lady Generals some breathing room and they went on to defeat visiting Central-Carroll, 54-33, in the final Region 7-AAAA game for the Navy-and-Red on Tuesday night.
The game could not have started out worse for the Lady Lions. The first three minutes of the game resulted in zero points, three turnovers, five fouls and only two shot attempts, one of which was partially blocked.
However, they only found themselves trailing 6-0 and a 12-3 run that carried over into the early stages of the second quarter erased the deficit. But the Lady Generals were able to right the ship and reclaim a 15-14 lead going into halftime.
Things would start looking up for the home team once the third quarter began, though.
Gracie Murray scored four quick points and Brooke Matherly drained a 3-pointer before Central called a timeout. However, Heritage came out of the timeout and got a 3-point play from Lauren Mock to increase its lead to 11 with 5:30 left in the period and the Lady Generals stretched it out to 35-23 going into the final eight minutes.
With their offense finally on track, Heritage (16-8, 9-3) took over from there. The fourth quarter began with another 3-pointer from Matherly and a lay-up by Rodgers following a Central turnover to boost the lead to 17 with just under six minutes remaining.
The Lady Lions briefly cut the lead back down to 11 points with 3:30 to go, but Matherly and Rodgers drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Murray increased the lead to 21 with an acrobatic drive and lay-up with 1:30 left to play.
Murray scored 16 points in the victory and Rodgers had 14, while Matherly finished with 12, connecting on three 3-pointers, all in the second half. Seven points from Mock and two from Kortney McKenzie rounded out the scoring.
Kamey McEwen had a game-high 18 points for Central.
The next game for both teams will be in the Region 7-AAAA tournament, which will be held at Northwest Whitfield. The brackets for the tournament were unknown as of press time. A coin flip between Heritage and Northwest will be needed to determine the No. 2 seed in the girls' tournament.
CENTRAL BOYS 46, HERITAGE 43
After trailing by as many as 10 points in the final minute of the third quarter, the Generals fought all the way back to take a one-point lead with 3:41 left to play, only to be left stunned as Central got a game-winning 3-pointer with less than two seconds to remaining.
A back-and-forth first half saw the Lions take a 13-12 lead after the opening quarter. The Generals trimmed it down a one-point deficit with less than two minutes to go before halftime, but a 3-point play by Darius Haskins helped give Central a 27-23 cushion at the break.
The athletic Lions pushed their lead out to 40-30 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter before taking an eight-point lead into final period. However, Heritage made a run to start the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Ryan Heet and three free throws by Kaden Swope cut the Lions' advantage down to 42-40 with 4:48 remaining. Then, following a miss by Central, Bryce Travillian got inside for a 3-point play to put the Generals in front, 43-42, with 3:41 to go in the contest.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Red it would also marked their final points of the night.
Central tied it up on a free throw by Brian Bain just 16 seconds later and the next three-plus minutes would be a combination of missed shots, turnovers and fouls on both ends of the floor as neither team could get the ball in the basket.
Following a non-shooting foul on Heritage, Central brought the ball across the timeline with a minute to play and decided to hold for one final shot. Bain dribbled at the top of the key before slicing into the paint with five seconds to play.
Drawing the defense in, he kicked a pass out to Jacobi Almon, who knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds on the clock. It was Almon's only points of the game.
Heritage attempted to set up one final play from underneath its own basket, but the pass sailed too high and too long and Central was able to corral the loose ball and run out the clock.
Kaleb Gallman had 11 points for Heritage, who dropped to 9-13 overall and finished 5-7 in region play. Carson Green had nine points, followed by Travillian with eight and Heet with six. The scoring was rounded out by three points from Swope and two apiece by J.C. Armour, Kaleb Biddle and Ty Loveless.
Both teams also got it done at the charity stripe. Heritage finished 8 of 10 on the night, while the Lions went 15 of 17.
Both teams are also scheduled to begin play in the Region 7-AAAA tournament next week at Northwest Whitfield. The Lions wrapped up the top seed with the victory.