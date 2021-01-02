Aidan Hadaway has already had his share of big-time moments in just over a season-and-a-half with the LaFayette varsity basketball team, but late Saturday afternoon, the junior put on a performance neither he nor anyone else sitting in Dan Priest Gymnasium will soon forget.
Hadaway was a one-man highlight reel, driving the lane, throwing down several thunderous dunks and sinking one big 3-pointer as he set a new Ramblers' program-record with 44 points in an 89-32 victory over visiting Ridgeland.
The 6-foot-6 forward put up 12 points in the opening quarter and added 13 more in the second as LaFayette opened up a 57-13 lead at intermission.
The Ramblers (6-0) closed out the first quarter on a 9-1 run, keyed by a DeCameron Porter 3-pointer. Six final points by Hadaway, including two electrifying slams, got the home crowd buzzing.
Hadaway then ignited a 13-0 run over the first three minutes of the second quarter as Porter capped the spurt with another trey from the top of the key.
Ten more points in the third left him within range of Jon Morgan's record of 43, set on Jan. 23, 2018 in a win over Gilmer.
"I had no idea I was getting close until we were in a timeout and (our scorekeeper) looked over at me and said 'eight more points'," Hadaway explained afterward. "I didn't know what he meant at first, but I figured it out."
Hadaway got six more points to bring him to 41 before hitting his only 3-pointer of the night, ripping one from the corner in front of his teammates on the bench, before calling it a night with 3:48 to play.
"Aidan is a special player," LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers said. "He can score like no one I've ever seen and he get (points) however you want them...from inside or outside, floaters, mid-range (jumpers), 3-pointers. He can put it on the floor and go right or left, but he's also on the offensive boards, he's a great passer and he's a great teammate. He's happy when his teammates do well and we're just blessed to have guys like that."
Hadaway also finished the game with 12 rebounds, while Porter went for 15 points, 13 boards and four blocked shots. Junior Barber picked up 11 points in the victory, while the rest of the scoring included Jordan Kennerly with five, Dawson Pendergrass with four, Zach Barrett with three, and Jaylon Ramsey, Kendall Culbreth, Sam Hall, Gray Payton and Jaden Morris with two apiece.
Matthew Ramsey, Judd Anderson and Chase Hickman each had six points for Ridgeland (1-6). John Hill and Zack Harrison both added five and Andrew Johnson finished with four.
LaFayette girls 65, Ridgeland 18
In the opener, the Lady Ramblers stormed out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and used a 21-point outburst in the third quarter to secure the win.
LaFayette (4-1) got 14 points and a pair of blocks from Mykeria Johnson, while LaTyah Barber had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Haynie Gilstrap added seven points with Suki Williams and Heather Tucker finishing with six each.
Five points by Fanny Barber, four each from Jenna Baker and Savanna Hall, and two apiece by Sara Pendley, Michaela Baker and Haven Yancy rounded out the scoresheet. Hall pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Haylee Collins had a team-best six points for Ridgeland (1-8), followed by Macie Boren with five, Autumn Pasley with four, Camby Arthur with two and Mackensie Miller with one.
LaFayette will jump back into Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a varsity doubleheader at Coahulla Creek, while Ridgeland will return to 7-AAAA action when they play host to Cedartown that same night.