Heritage Generals

Last season, the Heritage Lady Generals made a magical run all the way to the Class AAAA Elite Eight, but coming into the new season with heavy graduation losses and very little returning in the way of varsity experience, repeating or even coming close to equaling last year's performance didn't seem very likely.

Yet, some 12 months later, the Navy-and-Red are just one win away from doing it again.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

