Last season, the Heritage Lady Generals made a magical run all the way to the Class AAAA Elite Eight, but coming into the new season with heavy graduation losses and very little returning in the way of varsity experience, repeating or even coming close to equaling last year's performance didn't seem very likely.
Yet, some 12 months later, the Navy-and-Red are just one win away from doing it again.
Unranked and unheralded Heritage, the Region 7 runners-up, stunned No. 10-ranked North Hall in Boynton on Tuesday night, 48-40, thanks to a dominant performance on the boards and a physical, in-your-face defense that frustrated the visiting Lady Trojans from the opening tip.
"The message coming into the game was 'don't turn the ball over, make free throws, rebound the ball and defend with a lot of toughness," Heritage head coach Greg Elkins explained. "We didn't do the first two, but we did do the last two. (North Hall's) shooting was a little off, and I think travel had something to do with that, but I thought we were very good defensively and showed a lot of physical toughness all night. Offensively, we have to get better, but I'm so happy for the girls."
North Hall (20-8), who won its subregion title, was a surprise No. 3 seed out of Region 8 after an upset loss in its region tournament.
The visitors hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and trailed 13-9 going into the second when the Lady Generals went on an important 9-0 run.
Five points from senior Lauren Mock and four by Macie Collins gave Heritage a 22-9 cushion, and although the Lady Trojans went on a 7-2 spurt to end the half, the Lady Generals were still able to take an eight-point lead (24-16) into halftime.
Heritage added to its lead once the third quarter began. They scored the first six points of the period, including another big 3-pointer from Mock, as the Lady Generals took their biggest lead of the game, 30-16, just over a minute into the third.
However, North Hall's full-court pressure started to frustrate the hosts and the Lady Generals went the final 4:49 of the third without a point. Meanwhile, the Lady Trojans scored the final nine points of the period to slice the deficit to 33-29 going into the fourth.
A quick bucket by Bailee Hollis, a lay-up by Tori Epps, and another enormous three from Mock pushed the Heritage lead back out to nine points with just under 3:00 to go, although North Hall made one final surge.
A trey by Lexi Jerrard was followed up by a steal and lay-up from Amelia Shoemaker, which pulled the Lady Trojans to within four points of lead with 2:28 remaining.
However, the Heritage defense would buckle down as they allowed just two more points the rest of the way. Heritage added five free throws in the final 2:18 to seal the first-round playoff victory.
"I knew going into the year that it might be an uphill battle with all the inexperience," Elkins added. "Lauren has come a long way with leadership and its paid off, and I think our younger girls have just bought in. They come to work every day and they've had really good practices. We've been tough and battled through some injuries all year, and we've overcome the inexperience by just playing hard.
"At the end of the day, that's all you can ask for as a coach, just for the kids to play hard."
Mock, the senior, had 18 huge points for Heritage (15-11), while Collins scored 15 and collected several big rebounds. Hollis went for eight points. Epps had five and Ema Tanner scored two off the bench.
Athena Vatchsevanos had 12 points to pace North Hall, while Shoemaker and Rylee Thompson each scored seven.
Up next for the Lady Generals will be a trip to Atlanta to take on top-ranked Holy Innocents'. The Lady Bears opened the playoffs Tuesday night by blasting Pace Academy, 82-34.
Holy Innocents' won the Class AA state title in 2016 and they were the Class A Private School state champion in 2019 and 2020. Last year, they made it to the state semifinals in that same classification.
Heritage's win gave Region 7 a 2-2 record against Region 8 in the first round. Region 7 champion Northwest Whitfield survived a huge scare from East Hall, 58-56. Sonoraville dropped a 76-72 decision to East Forsyth, while Central-Carroll endured a 61-25 thumping at the hands of Chestatee.
The date and time for Heritage's second-round game was not known as of press time.