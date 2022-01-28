The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans both held leads going into the fourth quarter at Trion on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-White, neither team could seal the deal.
Trion rallied with big fourth quarters in both games to defeat their rivals and hand them losses in Region 6-A play.
TRION GIRLS 57, GORDON LEE 47
The Lady Trojans stormed out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and enjoyed a 10-point cushion at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs, however, held Gordon Lee to five points in the third quarter and pulled to within two points of lead, 37-35, going into the final eight minutes.
Then, momentum on their side, they outscored Gordon Lee 22-10 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. Jenna Mosley had 22 points for Trion, who went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in the final period of play.
Emma McGraw scored 24 points for Gordon Lee (13-10, 6-4), including three 3-pointers. Emma Phillips knocked down two threes and finished with 14 points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Kaitlyn Wagoner, three by Tenslee Wilson and two from Charlsie McElhaney.
TRION BOYS 54, GORDON LEE 51
Down by a point after the first quarter, the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 29-18 over the second and third quarters. However, they managed just six points over the final eight minutes as the home team pulled out the come-from-behind victory.
Jase Mason scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to set the pace for Trion.
Hunter Holmes hit five 3-pointers, all in the first half, and finished with a team-high 20 points for the Trojans. Cooper Jackson had nine points and Sam Sartin added eight.
Evan Parham scored five points. Andrew Amor had three, while Josh Underwood, Will McCutcheon and Robert Henson each scored two. Gordon Lee dropped to 13-9 overall and 10-5 in region play with the loss.
Gordon Lee will have a quick turnaround as Atlanta Classical Academy comes to Chickamauga for games on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.