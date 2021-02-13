The 2020-2021 basketball seasons came to an end for the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans with quarterfinal losses in the Region 6-A tournament at Armuchee on Friday night.
Mount Zion girls 54, Gordon Lee 45
A very close and intense matchup saw the Lady Trojans take a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Eagles would make 10 of 15 free throws in the final period to move on to the semifinals.
Jordan Kierbow made 7 of her 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 34 points for the Lady Eagles.
Riley Shirley had 11 points to lead Gordon Lee (7-12). Addison Sturdivant had eight points. Emma Phillips and Emma McGraw each finished with six. Kaitlyn Wagoner and Emma Langston had five points apiece, while two points each from Ashlyn Schmidt and Sidney Gasaway rounded out the scoring.
Fulton Leadership Academy boys 66, Gordon Lee 49
A very nice late-season run came to a halt for the Trojans as they fell behind 21-9 after the first quarter and were unable to complete the comeback.
Logan Simerley scored 19 points for the Trojans (13-13). Will Carswell had 11 points and Sam Fehr added 10. Five points by Hunter Holmes, two from Dawson Knight and one from Anthony Sikes filled out the scoring column for Gordon Lee.
McGraw and Carswell were named to the All-Region teams for Gordon Lee, while Sturdivant and Simerley each picked up honorable mention nods.