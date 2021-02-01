The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans began a very busy week with a sweep of visiting Oakwood Christian during Senior Night at Gordon Lee on Monday.
Gordon Lee girls 42, Oakwood 37
After tough battles in the teams' first two meetings of the season, including an Oakwood win in overtime in the previous matchup, the third game would be another close one.
The Lady Eagles held the hosts to just two points in a low-scoring first quarter and carried a 16-11 lead into halftime.
Gordon Lee (6-10) opened the second half by scoring seven of the first nine points, briefly knotting things up at 18, and they trailed 22-21 when Emma Langston hit a 3-pointer with 3:07 to go in the third quarter, putting the Lady Trojans up, 24-22.
That basket began what became a 9-0 run for the home team and the lead ballooned to eight before Oakwood's Grayson Broadrick ended her team's scoring drought on a 3-pointer with 1:13 left on the clock.
The Gordon Lee lead remained at five starting the final period and the two Chickamauga neighbors exchanged baskets until a drive to the hoop by Emma McGraw gave the Lady Trojans' their biggest lead of the night, 39-30, with 4:32 to go.
OCA whittled the gap back down to five with just under a minute to play as Lily Green made one of two at the free throw line. However, Riley Shirley would get loose for a breakaway lay-up with 12 seconds left to put it out of reach. Green connected for a late bucket to account for the final points of the night.
Emma Phillips scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter and McGraw ended her night with 10 points. Langston had six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Addison Sturdivant finished with five points, followed by Shirley with four and Kaitlyn Wagoner with three.
Green paced the Lady Eagles with 14 points, Mana Gilchrist added 10 and Broadrick had nine on three 3-pointers. Avery Green and Raleigh Suits had two apiece to round things out.
Gordon Lee boys 60, Oakwood 35
The Trojans collected a third straight win overall in the nightcap, jumping out 15-4 after one quarter before taking an insurmountable 40-13 advantage into the break.
Both teams would substitute freely throughout the game.
Will Carswell had 18 points for Gordon Lee (8-11) and Logan Simerley added 12. Robert Henson dropped in eight points, followed by Conner Whitman with five and Hunter Holmes and Anthony Sikes with five each.
Luke Sikes added three points, while two from Sam Fehr and one from Dawson Knight completed the scoring for the Trojans.
The Eagles (0-11) were led by nine points from Caleb Epperson, seven by Tomo Gilchrist and five from Joseph Dawson. Price Ray scored four, followed by three each from Garrett Dempsey and Knox Brashier and two apiece from Hunter Hickman and John McDonough.
Gordon Lee's teams will travel to Armuchee for Region 6-A contests on Tuesday, while Oakwood's next opponent was unknown as of press time.