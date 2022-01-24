The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans briefly stepped out of Region 6-A play Monday night to host Oakwood Christian, who made the very short drive from the opposite end of Chickamauga.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 56, OAKWOOD 30
The Lady Trojans played solid defense all night long and took the crosstown showdown going away.
The visitors trailed by eight points in the first quarter, but a late three by Anslee Tucker sliced Gordon Lee's lead down to 14-9 as the first quarter came to a close.
However, the Lady Trojans would get 3-pointers from Emma McGraw, Seanna Norton and Riley Shirley in the first 2:15 of the second to open up an 11-point lead, and they would outscore OCA 9-4 over the remainder of the period.
Six of those final nine points came from freshman Tenslee Wilson, who finished with a game-high 13 points and five steals.
Up 32-16 to begin the second half, the Lady Trojans got back-to-back steals that led to four quick points in the lane and Wilson would add a long jumper to push the lead to 20.
Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer at the 4:30 mark to give Gordon Lee a 24-point advantage going into the final quarter and they maintained at least a 20-point lead for the rest of the game as many of the Lady Trojans' reserves and younger players finished it out.
McGraw, Shirley and Kaitlyn Wagoner all had seven points apiece for Gordon Lee (12-9). Charlsie McElhaney, Emma Phillips and Dallas Wagoner each scored four. Gracie Helton matched Norton with three points, while Madilyn Bailey added one.
Mana Gilchrist led all scorers with 14 points for the Lady Eagles (8-5). Avery Green had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cheyenne Simpson finished with five and Tucker rounded out the scoring with three.
GORDON LEE BOYS 58, OAKWOOD 22
Neither team scored for nearly the first three minutes of the nightcap until Robert Henson broke the ice for the Trojans with a 3-pointer with 5:07 left in the quarter.
It was all Gordon Lee after that as active hands by the Trojans on defense led to multiple steals, which led to transition baskets at the other end.
The Trojans ended the opening stanza up 15-0 before the Eagles finally got on the board. Those points came on a drive by Hunter Hickman with 6:27 left in the half. However, Gordon Lee outscored Oakwood, 14-3, over the rest of the second quarter and took a commanding 29-5 lead into the locker room.
The visitors fell behind 46-9 going into the fourth, but refused to quit and outscored the Trojans, 13-12, over the final eight minutes.
Hunter Holmes had 11 points for Gordon Lee (13-7), now winners of four straight. Andrew Amor scored 10 and Henson finished with seven, while Cooper Jackson, Aiden Goodwin and Troy Phillips all dropped in six. The rest of the scoring column included five from Luke Sikes, four from Will McCutcheon and three from Jordan Underwood.
Oakwood (4-13) got six points from Jarrett Chambers and five from Knox Brashier. Hickman and Tomo Gilchrist each scored four, followed by Joseph Dawson with two and Ryan Phillips with one.
Both schools are scheduled to play at home on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee will bring in Drew Charter for a varsity doubleheader. The Drew Charter boys are ranked No. 1 in Class A. Those games will begin at 6 p.m., while OCA will entertain Berean Academy of Chattanooga in a varsity doubleheader at 6.