The Gordon Lee Trojans held Sale Creek to just 12 points in the second half, but managed just nine of their own during that same span as they fell to the Lady Panthers, 35-27, Tuesday night in northern Hamilton County.
The Navy-and-White trailed 23-18 at halftime, but were unable to rally for the win as they dropped to 2-8 overall.
Emma Phillips scored 14 points for Gordon Lee. Riley Shirley added five and Gracie Helton finished with three. Macartney Angel and Abby Logan had two each, while Charlsie McElhaney added one in the Lady Trojans' first game since Dec. 20.
Trinity Smith had 17 points for Sale Creek (12-4).
SALE CREEK BOYS 58, GORDON LEE 52
In the nightcap, the Trojans rallied from an eight-point first-half deficit to trail by just four at halftime, 25-21.
However, the Panthers pushed their lead out to 10 by the end of the third quarter before staving off Gordon Lee's 21-point outburst in the final period.
Andrew Amor scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Hunter Holmes and Jordan Underwood scored 11 apiece and Cooper Jackson added eight. Evan Parham dropped in five, while the rest of the scoring included two each by Troy Phillips and Sam Sartin.
It was the first game for the Trojans (6-7) since Dec. 21.
Isaiah Harbin had a game-high 21 points for Sale Creek (3-12).
Gordon Lee will get back to Region 6-3A play on Friday with a home doubleheader against Coahulla Creek. The varsity girls' game will tip at 7 p.m. with the boys' game to follow. Both Gordon Lee teams will be looking for their initial region victories of the season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.