Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans held Sale Creek to just 12 points in the second half, but managed just nine of their own during that same span as they fell to the Lady Panthers, 35-27, Tuesday night in northern Hamilton County.

The Navy-and-White trailed 23-18 at halftime, but were unable to rally for the win as they dropped to 2-8 overall.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

