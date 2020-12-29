The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans led 18-5 after one quarter and enjoyed a 33-10 lead at halftime before coasting to a 53-29 home victory over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
Emma McGraw drained four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points and Emma Langston had 10 points with a pair of threes for Gordon Lee (4-3).
Addison Sturdivant had six points, followed by Emma Phillips, Riley Shirley and Macy Sharp with five points apiece. Kaitlyn Wagoner added four points and Sidney Gasaway rounded out the scoring column with two.
Avery Woodson had 10 points for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast boys 49, Gordon Lee 47
A Cal Rich bucket with 1.3 seconds left to play broke a tie and lifted the Raiders to the non-region victory. Rich finished with a game-high 19 points and Job Willis picked up 15.
Will Carswell had 13 points to lead the Trojans (2-3). Dawson Knight and Hunter Holmes each had nine. Logan Simerley and Anthony Sikes both dropped in six, while two apiece from Conner Whitman and Cayden Powell capped the scoring.
Gordon Lee will play host to Ridgeland in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The varsity girls' game will begin at 5:30 p.m.