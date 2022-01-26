The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans outscored visiting Drew Charter in the second quarter, 14-2, to break open a close game before going on to a 45-26 Region 6-A win on Tuesday.
Tenslee Wilson and Emma McGraw each had 11 points for Gordon Lee (13-9, 6-3). Emma Phillips added eight points, while Kaitlyn Wagoner and Gracie Helton each scored four.
Macy Sharp had three points. Jenny Beth Freeman, Dallas Wagoner and Katelyn Johnson all had two, while Madilyn Bailey added one.
DREW CHARTER BOYS 61, GORDON LEE 36
The Eagles came in as the No. 1-ranked team in the Class A Public School poll and left the same way as they outscored the Trojans in the opening quarter, 20-2, en route to the victory.
Andrew Amor had nine points for Gordon Lee (13-8, 10-4), who saw a four-game winning streak snapped. Cooper Jackson and Sam Sartin each had eight points, followed by six from Hunter Holmes and five from Jordan Underwood.
Gordon Lee will get right back into region play on Friday night with a doubleheader at Trion. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m. On Saturday, both varsity teams will entertain Atlanta Classical Academy, starting at 2 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.