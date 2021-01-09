The Gordon Lee Trojans took a 24-18 lead into the locker room on Friday night and held on over the final two quarters to pull out a 43-41 victory on the road at Region 6-A rival Trion.
Hunter Holmes scored 15 points for the Trojans (4-4, 1-2) behind four 3-pointers. Will Carswell scored 10 points for the Navy-and-White. Cayden Powell had seven points. Dawson Knight drained a pair of threes to finish with six points and Logan Simerely added five.
Dawson Brown scored 24 points for the Bulldogs with five 3-pointers, while Rob Brown added 10 points.
Trion girls 42, Gordon Lee 28
The Lady Trojans (4-4, 1-2) built a 21-14 lead on the No. 7-ranked Lady Bulldogs in the first half, but saw it evaporate behind a big third quarter from the home team.
Summer Vaughn and Chloe Murdock had 11 points each for Trion.
Emma Langston knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, but was the only Lady Trojan in double figures. Emma Phillips had five points, followed by Emma McGraw with four, Addison Sturdivant with three and Riley Shirley with one.
Gordon Lee will step out of region to play a pair of varsity games at Heritage on Saturday night. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m.