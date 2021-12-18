There were three significant runs in Friday night's Walker County girls' battle between Ridgeland and Gordon Lee.
The first two came from the Lady Panthers, one to take the lead in the second quarter and the other to extend their lead in the third.
The last one came from the Lady Trojans and it put the game away.
Gordon Lee countered a pair of 8-0 spurts by the visitors with a huge game-sealing run of its own as they rallied for a 41-33 victory in Chickamauga.
The Navy-and-White led 13-6 after the first quarter and were up 17-13 when the Lady Panthers went on their first run. A pair of 3-pointers by Haylee Collins was followed up with a basket in the paint by Annabel Hill to put Ridgeland up four and they would go into halftime with a 21-20 lead.
The Lady Panthers began the second half on another 8-0 run that covered the first 4:16 of the third quarter. Hill made sure of the zero by blocking Gordon Lee shots on three straight possessions and Ridgeland suddenly found itself up 29-20 with 3:30 left in the period.
Sam Cramer hit two free throws with 3:24 left in the quarter to finally end the drought, but little did anyone know what those two points would lead to as the game went on.
Gordon Lee (5-5) added three more points before the quarter ended to cut the deficit down to four, and Riley Shirley got free for a pair of baskets to open the fourth quarter, tying things up at 29.
Free throws by Macy Sharp, Emma Phillips and Emma McGraw extended the lead to four points, while Cramer, McGraw and Phillips all connected on baskets over the next 1:40 to push the Lady Trojans' lead out to 39-29.
Collins would finally break the ice for Ridgeland (1-7) with a 3-pointer from the wing with 44 seconds left to finally end Gordon Lee's 19-0 run.
McGraw had 13 points on the night, followed by Phillips with eight, Shirley with seven and Cramer with six. Sharp and Tenslee Wilson both chipped in with three, while Charlsie McElhaney had one.
Collins finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for Ridgeland. Hill had nine points. Madison Lennon and Cordasia Watkins scored five apiece, while Ardeja Battle added two.
Ridgeland boys 60, Gordon Lee 48
The Panthers took a four-point lead at the end of first quarter before holding the Trojans to just four points in the second quarter. Matthew Ramsey's 3-pointer from the corner with 2:10 left boosted the lead to double digits and Ridgeland took a 28-16 lead into the locker room.
The visitors opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game, 37-18, just 2:15 into the second half.
Gordon Lee tried to close the gap for the rest of the game and they would briefly reduce the deficit down to nine with just over two minutes to play. But Chase Hickman drove the lane and hit a short jumper with 1:43 remaining to push the lead back out to double-digits and the Panthers would tack on three late free throws to seal it.
Judd Anderson led the way with 19 points for Ridgeland (3-5) and he had another strong night on the boards. Although final totals from Friday weren't available immediately after the game, Anderson came into the night averaging 17 rebounds a game over his first seven games this season.
Matthew Ramsey added 13 points. Hickman had nine and Kyan Clark had eight, while Zack Harrison finished with seven and Price Ray chipped in with four.
Gordon Lee (5-3) got 23 points from Hunter Holmes, but he was the only Trojan in double figures.
Cooper Jackson scored eight points. Robert Henson and Josh Underwood each had five. Will McCutcheon scored three, while Jordan Underwood and Sam Sartin dropped in two apiece.
Gordon Lee's teams will host Oakwood Christian in a varsity doubleheader Monday night at 6 p.m., while Ridgeland's next games will also be back in Chickamauga on Dec. 28. The Lady Panthers will take on Trion at 10 a.m. and the Panthers will face Trion at 11:30 in the first two games of the 2021 Gordon Lee Christmas tournament.