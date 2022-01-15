The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans capped a 2-0 week with a impressive 55-13 victory over Bowdon in a Region 6-A game in Chickamauga on Friday night.
The Navy-and-White (10-8, 4-2) dominated from the opening tip, opening up an 18-2 lead after the first quarter before building a comfortable 32-9 cushion going into the locker room.
They put the game away by outscoring the Lady Devils, 15-2, in the third.
Emma Phillips had 13 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Riley Shirley had two threes and finished with 11 points, a total that was matched by Emma McGraw.
Charlsie McElhaney finished with six points. Macy Sharp had five. Macartney Angel added four. Abigail Ashley and Gracie Helton had two apiece, while Tenslee Wilson scored one.
BOWDON BOYS 82, GORDON LEE 51
The Trojans (9-7, 7-3) enjoyed an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the state-ranked Red Devils flexed their muscles over the next two quarters of play.
They outscored Gordon Lee, 26-14, in the second quarter before taking the third quarter by a 28-12 count to open up a comfortable lead.
Arthur Johnson scored 23 points and was one of five Bowdon players to finish in double figures.
Andrew Amor had five 3-pointers and a season-high 17 points to lead Gordon Lee. Hunter Holmes added 15 points. Sam Sartin and Cooper Jackson finished with six points each, followed by Will McCutcheon with three, and Luke Sikes and Jordan Underwood with two apiece.
The Trojans will travel to B.E.S.T. Academy for a region game on Tuesday, while both Gordon Lee teams will play next Friday at Mt. Zion in a pair of 6-A contests.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.