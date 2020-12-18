The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans led by 10 at the end of the first quarter on Friday night and built their advantage over the next three periods as they went into the Christmas break with a 71-27 win over Ridgeland on the final day of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament.
Three players scored in double-figures for the Lady Trojans, led by 18 points from Emma Phillips. Addison Sturdivant added 11 points and Riley Shirley finished with 10.
Emma McGraw and Kaitlyn Wagoner had eight points each, followed by seven from Ashlyn Schmidt, six from Macy Sharp and three from Sidney Gasaway.
Haylee Collins had nine points for the Lady Panthers and Madison Lennon added eight. Ragan Wimpee scored four points, followed by Payton Buchanan with three, Macie Boren with two and Mackensie Miller with one.
Gordon Lee (3-3) will be at home on Dec. 29 against Southeast Whitfield in the first game of a varsity doubleheader, while Ridgeland (1-6) will not play again until Jan. 2 when they travel to LaFayette.
The boys' game between the two teams had to be cancelled.