The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will open this year's Class A Public School state tournament on the road. Now the only thing left to decide is whether they will go as a No. 3 seed or as a No. 4 seed.
The Navy-and-White put up another valiant effort against second-seeded Trion on Saturday night, but dropped a 52-42 decision to the Lady Bulldogs in a Region 6-A tournament semifinal match-up.
Gordon Lee (16-11) will play in the tournament's third-place game Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. against host school Armuchee. The Lady Trojans swept the Lady Indians in two regular-season meetings.
Saturday's game was close for most of the contest. Trion held a 4-3 lead after a first-quarter defensive battle and took an 18-16 lead into intermission.
The Lady Bulldogs began to get their offense on track in the third quarter, putting up 19 points. However, they were not able to completely pull away as Gordon Lee dropped in 15 points to stay within striking distance going into the final eight minutes.
But Trion connected on 8 of 14 free throw attempts in the final period and ultimately claimed a 10-point victory.
Emma Phillips and Gracie Helton scored nine points apiece for the Lady Trojans, followed by Riley Shirley with seven and Charlsie McElhaney with five.
Tenslee Wilson dropped in four points and Emma McGraw finished with three. Kaitlyn Wagoner and Macy Sharp each scored two points with Seanna Norton rounding out the scoring with one.
The winner of Tuesday's consolation game will be the No. 3 seed from the region and will open the playoffs on the road against the runner-up of Region 8, while Tuesday's loser must face the champion of Region 8 on the road in the first round.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.