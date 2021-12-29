BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls to play for Chick-fil-A tourney title By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved on to the finals of their Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament Wednesday night with a hard-fought 37-32 victory over Gilmer.Gordon Lee led 11-6 after a very low-scoring first half, but got some breathing room with a 16-point third-quarter that boosted the lead to 11.The Lady Bobcats answered with their own 16-point outburst in the fourth, but it was too little too late as the Lady Trojans were able to hang on for the victory.Emma McGraw scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Emma Phillips sparked the second-half offense by scoring all 10 of her points over the final two periods of play.Kaitlyn Wagoner added five points for the Lady Trojans, followed by four from Tenslee Wilson and two by Riley Shirley.Gordon Lee (8-5), winners of five straight, will take on Heritage in the finals at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Generals advanced with a 50-28 victory over Trion. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 13-19, 2021 2021 in review: Catoosa County's top stories of the year Biden administration nixes Georgia Medicaid waiver over work requirement BASKETBALL: Ridgeland boys through to GL Tournament semifinals Restaurant inspections for Catoosa County for Dec. 1-15, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Hindsight 2021: Georgia’s top news stories of 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 'A staggering surge': Metro Atlanta health care systems address public on COVID-19 Updated 5 hrs ago Year in review: No. 3 - New leadership in Cherokee County 6 hrs ago For 'the least of these,' Turner Chapel cuts ribbon on new food pantry Updated 4 hrs ago Kemp appointees Thompson, Usher sworn in as newest Cobb judges Updated 5 hrs ago