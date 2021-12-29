Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved on to the finals of their Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament Wednesday night with a hard-fought 37-32 victory over Gilmer.

Gordon Lee led 11-6 after a very low-scoring first half, but got some breathing room with a 16-point third-quarter that boosted the lead to 11.

The Lady Bobcats answered with their own 16-point outburst in the fourth, but it was too little too late as the Lady Trojans were able to hang on for the victory.

Emma McGraw scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Emma Phillips sparked the second-half offense by scoring all 10 of her points over the final two periods of play.

Kaitlyn Wagoner added five points for the Lady Trojans, followed by four from Tenslee Wilson and two by Riley Shirley.

Gordon Lee (8-5), winners of five straight, will take on Heritage in the finals at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Generals advanced with a 50-28 victory over Trion.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

