A big first quarter along with a big third quarter helped send the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans to the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament in Chickamauga on Tuesday night as they romped to a 44-13 victory over Hixson.
Gordon Lee (7-5) scored the first 12 points of the game and led 18-6 after the first period. Then, after a low-scoring second quarter, Gordon Lee outscored the Lady Wildcats 17-1 in the third to take a comfortable 39-9 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Macy Sharp and Emma Phillips scored eight points each for Gordon Lee. Emma McGraw went for seven points. Tenslee Wilson, Gracie Helton, Riley Shirley and Kaitlyn Wagoner all had four points. Charlsie McElhaney scored three and Dallas Wagoner rounded out the night with two.
The Lady Trojans will face off with Gilmer at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The Lady Bobcats advanced to the semis with a 44-37 victory over LaFayette.
Hixson boys 67, Gordon Lee 56
The Trojans, however, will not be joining their female counterparts in the semifinals as they were upended by the Wildcats in the final game of the night.
Gordon Lee (6-4) led by three after the first quarter, but fell behind 34-32 at intermission. Hixson extended its lead to three going into the final quarter and was able to hang on after hitting some free throws down the stretch.
Hunter Holmes scored 23 points for the Trojans. Josh Underwood added nine, while Sam Sartin and Cooper Jackson each had six. The remainder of the scoring featured three points apiece by Evan Parham, Robert Henson and Andrew Amor, two from Sam Wells and one by Jordan Underwood.
The Trojans will face Chattanooga Central at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Purple Pounders lost their tournament opener to LaFayette, 71-32.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.