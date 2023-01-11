BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls fall to Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 11, 2023 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got 14 points from Emma Phillips on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to get them past Bremen as they dropped a 46-35 decision on the road in a Region 6-AAA game.Riley Shirley had six points for Gordon Lee (2-10, 0-6). Kaitlyn Wagoner added five. Abby Logan and Macartney Angel scored four each and Gracie Helton rounded things out with three.Scores from the boys' varsity game were not available as of press time.Gordon Lee will host Ringgold in a region doubleheader this Friday night, starting with the girls' contest at 6 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2023 Jonah’s Auto Service to pick up mantle of Wilson’s service station in LaFayette Park and playground for all abilities coming to Ringgold Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Big duals cause big changes in wrestling team rankings 59 min ago FAA systems outage grounds flights across the country 59 min ago Nonprofit groups believe Strong City Baltimore spent their funds on building renovation 59 min ago Freestate ChalleNGe offers at-risk young people a path forward, graduates 59th class 59 min ago IRS envía millones a contribuyentes que pagaron más impuestos en 2020. ¿Quiénes se benefician? 58 min ago