Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got 14 points from Emma Phillips on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to get them past Bremen as they dropped a 46-35 decision on the road in a Region 6-AAA game.

Riley Shirley had six points for Gordon Lee (2-10, 0-6). Kaitlyn Wagoner added five. Abby Logan and Macartney Angel scored four each and Gracie Helton rounded things out with three.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In