The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played virtually even with the Mount Zion Lady Eagles in the first and third quarters on Tuesday night. However, the home team enjoyed a combined 28-10 margin in the second and fourth quarters and handed the Lady Trojans a 48-29 defeat in their Region 6-A opener.
Gordon Lee (1-1, 0-1) got nine points each from Emma McGraw and Emma Langston. Riley Shirley scored six points on a pair of threes. Addison Sturdivant added four points and Kaitlyn Wagoner chipped in with one.
The boys' game had to be postponed. The make-up date had yet to be announced as of press time.
Gordon Lee will host Drew Charter in a pair of games on Friday night, starting at 6 p.m., while another new region opponent, Atlanta Classical Academy, will come to Chickamauga for games on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.