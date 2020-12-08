Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played virtually even with the Mount Zion Lady Eagles in the first and third quarters on Tuesday night. However, the home team enjoyed a combined 28-10 margin in the second and fourth quarters and handed the Lady Trojans a 48-29 defeat in their Region 6-A opener.

Gordon Lee (1-1, 0-1) got nine points each from Emma McGraw and Emma Langston. Riley Shirley scored six points on a pair of threes. Addison Sturdivant added four points and Kaitlyn Wagoner chipped in with one.

The boys' game had to be postponed. The make-up date had yet to be announced as of press time.

Gordon Lee will host Drew Charter in a pair of games on Friday night, starting at 6 p.m., while another new region opponent, Atlanta Classical Academy, will come to Chickamauga for games on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you