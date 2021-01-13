The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans fell to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-A action on Tuesday night with a 56-41 home loss to Armuchee.
Addison Sturdivant and Emma McGraw shared team-high honors with 11 points for Gordon Lee. Riley Shirley scored seven points. Sidney Gasaway and Emma Langston each had three points, while two each from Emma Phillips, Ashlyn Schmidt and Macy Sharp rounded out the scoring.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee's teams will load the buses for a long ride to Bowdon this Friday night as region play continues.