The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans punched their ticket to the Class A Public School state tournament on Friday night with a victory over Bowdon in the Region 6-A quarterfinals. However, the Trojans would come up three points short after a double-overtime donnybrook against Atlanta Classical Academy.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 36, BOWDON 29
After stunning the Lady Devils on a last-second buzzer beater last Friday night, the Lady Trojans ended Bowdon's season this time around in a tournament game at Armuchee High School.
It was a tight contest throughout. After a low-scoring first half that saw Gordon Lee take a 15-14 lead into the locker room, they were only able to add one more point to their advantage by the end of the third quarter.
However, the Lady Trojans were able to outscore the Lady Devils 14-9 over the final eight minutes to advance to the region semifinals Saturday night against Trion.
Riley Shirley and Emma Phillips both had nine points for Gordon Lee (16-10). Gracie Helton and Emma McGraw each added five points. Macy Sharp finished with four, while Tenslee Wilson and Kaitlyn Wagoner each had two.
Regardless of tomorrow night's outcome, the Lady Trojans will play again on Tuesday. A win over the Lady Bulldogs will put them into the championship game at 7 p.m., while a loss to Trion would mean the third-place game at 4 p.m. that same afternoon.
ATLANTA CLASSICAL ACADEMY BOYS 74, GORDON LEE 71
The Trojans, down 33-20 at halftime, put on a stirring second-half rally as they tried to make the state tournament field.
A basket by Hunter Holmes with 10 seconds left on the clock tied the score at 61 and sent it overtime, while Josh Underwood connected with 3.8 seconds left on the clock to knot things up at 67 and push the game to a second overtime.
However, ACA held the Trojans to just four points in the second extra session and pulled out the victory behind 32 points from Miller McGowan.
Holmes tied McGowan with 32 points as the senior-less Trojans concluded their season with a 15-12 record. Cooper Jackson had 11 points and Underwood finished with 10.
Evan Parham added six points. Jordan Underwood and Sam Sartin both scored five, while Robert Henson added two.
