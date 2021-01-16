The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans took a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter at Bowdon on Friday night, but were unable to hang on for the victory as the Lady Devils rallied for a 47-42 Region 6-A win.
Bowdon held Gordon Lee to just six points in the final quarter and made 5 of 8 free throws over the final eight minutes to help seal the victory. Tanesha Kirk scored 18 points in the win, while Roze Langley had 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Sidney Gasaway also had four 3-pointers for Gordon Lee (4-7, 1-4) as she finished with 12 points. Emma McGraw had 11 points, followed by five from Macy Sharp and four from Addison Sturdivant. Emma Phillips and Emma Langston each knocked down a 3-pointer and Riley Shirley rounded out the scoring with two points.
Bowdon boys 78, Gordon Lee 48
A career-high 27 points by Will Carswell was not enough for the Trojans to overcome a 31-point performance by Bowdon's A.J. Johnson.
Logan Simerley scored nine points for Gordon Lee. Cayden Powell had six points, while Sam Fehr and Conner Whitman each dropped in three. The Trojans also fell to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the region with the loss.
The Trojans will play host to B.E.S.T. Academy on Tuesday and both Gordon Lee teams will be in action this coming Thursday at home against Ridgeland. Gordon Lee will also be at home next Friday as they will play host to Mount Zion.