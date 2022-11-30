Gordon Lee Trojans

An impressive second half in the first game of the night, and an equally as impressive first half in the final game of the night, propelled Gordon Lee to a Tuesday night sweep of Armuchee in a pair of varsity games in Chickamauga.

GORDON LEE GIRLS 48, ARMUCHEE 35

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In