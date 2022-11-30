An impressive second half in the first game of the night, and an equally as impressive first half in the final game of the night, propelled Gordon Lee to a Tuesday night sweep of Armuchee in a pair of varsity games in Chickamauga.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 48, ARMUCHEE 35
The Lady Trojans trailed 19-16 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Indians 32-15 over the final two quarters to avenge a 12-point loss at Armuchee two weeks earlier. Gordon Lee (1-1) secured the victory by going 9 of 13 at the free throw line in the final period.
Emma Phillips scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, while Gracie Helton knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Riley Shirley had eight points and Kaitlyn Wagoner finished with four, while Charlsie McElhaney added two.
GORDON LEE BOYS 58, ARMUCHEE 43
After beating the Indians, 56-43, in the season opener on Nov. 15, the Trojans nearly did it again in Tuesday's nightcap. Gordon Lee led 19-10 after one quarter, but increased its advantage to 38-19 at the break.
Hunter Holmes poured in 23 points to lead all scorers. Will McCutcheon finished with seven and Andrew Amor had six, as did Cooper Jackson.
Five points from Jordan Underwood, four from Evan Parham, three from Luke Sikes and two apiece by Troy Phillips and Sam Sartin rounded out the scoring for the Trojans (4-0).
Both GLHS teams will hit the road on Friday as they will take on Adairsville to open Region 6-3A play.
