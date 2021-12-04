BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee cruises in Carpet Capital By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 4, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fresh off a big home victory over B.E.S.T. Academy on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Trojans made it two in a row to start Region 6-A play with a 73-23 victory at Dalton Academy on Saturday.Cooper Jackson led the way with 14 points. Will McCutcheon had 11 and Hunter Holmes finished with 10. Jesse Craddock dropped in six, while Aiden Goodwin and Luke Sikes scored five apiece.The remainder of the scoring featured four points from Troy Phillips and Sam Sartin, three from Jordan Underwood, and two from Josh Underwood as the Trojans moved to 2-1 overall on the year.Gordon Lee girls 52, Dalton Academy 4In the first game of the day, the Lady Trojans (3-4, 1-0) easily claimed their first region win of the year behind 16 points from Tenslee Wilson and nine from Emma McGraw.Dallas Wagoner and Emma Phillips each scored eight points. Seanna Norton added three, while Macartney Angel, Charlsie McElhaney, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Kaitlyn Hamlett each scored two.Gordon Lee will stay in region when they host Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 22-28, 2021 GNTC female student breaks glass ceiling Elliot Pierce: Walker County thanks Robert Wardlaw Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cobb County's COVID-19 data for Friday 8 hrs ago Concord Road Covered Bridge closed Friday night after protective beam damaged 11 hrs ago Traffic delays expected at Transart Parkway Thursday 11 hrs ago First Georgian tests positive for Omicron variant of Covid Updated 11 hrs ago Canton City Council denies plan for 134-townhome development 12 hrs ago