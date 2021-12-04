Gordon Lee Trojans

Fresh off a big home victory over B.E.S.T. Academy on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Trojans made it two in a row to start Region 6-A play with a 73-23 victory at Dalton Academy on Saturday.

Cooper Jackson led the way with 14 points. Will McCutcheon had 11 and Hunter Holmes finished with 10. Jesse Craddock dropped in six, while Aiden Goodwin and Luke Sikes scored five apiece.

The remainder of the scoring featured four points from Troy Phillips and Sam Sartin, three from Jordan Underwood, and two from Josh Underwood as the Trojans moved to 2-1 overall on the year.

Gordon Lee girls 52, Dalton Academy 4

In the first game of the day, the Lady Trojans (3-4, 1-0) easily claimed their first region win of the year behind 16 points from Tenslee Wilson and nine from Emma McGraw.

Dallas Wagoner and Emma Phillips each scored eight points. Seanna Norton added three, while Macartney Angel, Charlsie McElhaney, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Kaitlyn Hamlett each scored two.

Gordon Lee will stay in region when they host Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

