The first round of this season's Battle of Chickamauga went to the visitors on Monday night.
Gordon Lee's Trojans and Lady Trojans made the very short drive across town to Oakwood Christian Academy to face off with the Eagles and the Lady Eagles in a pre-Christmas showdown and it was the Navy-and-White getting the better of the Navy-and-Gold as Gordon Lee swept the two varsity games.
Gordon Lee girls 50, Oakwood 37
The Lady Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter and held a narrow 19-17 lead at the break. They would go on to play the Lady Trojans even in the final quarter as both teams put up 17 points apiece.
However, the third quarter proved to be Oakwood's undoing as Gordon Lee put up 16 points while holding OCA to just one to take control of the game.
Emma McGraw knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as Gordon Lee climbed over the .500 mark (6-5) on the season. Kaitlyn Wagoner had 10 points and Emma Phillips finished with eight.
Macy Sharp dropped in six points, followed by Riley Shirley with four and Charslie McElhaney with three. Sam Cramer and Tenslee Wilson chipped in with one point apiece.
Avery Green led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Eagles. She also dropped in four shots from behind the arc, but she was the only Oakwood player in double figures.
Cheyenne Simpson had seven points. Mana Gilchrist finished with five, followed by Trinity Hall with four and Caroline Tindell with two as the Lady Eagles (7-3) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
Gordon Lee boys 63, Oakwood 41
The Trojans were up 12-9 after the first eight minutes, but stretched out their lead to 32-16 by halftime. Gordon Lee went on to boost the advantage to 20 in the second half and kept it there for the majority of the rest of the game.
Hunter Holmes had 15 points for Gordon Lee (6-3). Sam Sartin added eight points. Andrew Amor finished with seven, while Robert Henson and Sam Wells each scored six.
Luke Sikes added five points and Will McCutcheon scored four, while the contingent of Jesse Craddock, Aiden Goodwin, Cooper Jackson, Evan Parham, Jordan Underwood and Josh Underwood all scored two points each.
Tomo Gilchrist had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (2-10). Hunter Hickman added nine. Garrett Dempsey finished with seven and Joseph Dawson had six, while Jarrett Chambers, Cason Baggett and Eli Dickson all scored two each.
Gordon Lee's teams will play the final two games on the first day of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Lady Trojans will play Hixson at 7 p.m., while the Trojans will also play Hixson at approximately 8:30.
Meanwhile, Oakwood will take an extended holiday break and return to the court on Jan. 7 with a region doubleheader against Shiloh Hills Christian back in Chickamauga.