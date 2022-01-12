The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans took the buses to Floyd County on Tuesday night and came back home with two important Region 6-A victories as they swept Armuchee.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 40, ARMUCHEE 33
The Lady Trojans trailed 18-17 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Indians 17-7 in the third quarter to build up a cushion before putting the game away with some solid fourth-quarter defense.
Emma Phillips scored 12 points as Gordon Lee (9-8, 3-2) went a game over .500 on the season and in region play while also snapping a three-game losing streak overall.
Emma McGraw scored eight points in the win. Riley Shirley went for six. Charlsie McElhaney, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Tenslee Wilson scored four points apiece, while Sam Cramer added two.
GORDON LEE BOYS 44, ARMUCHEE 42
The Trojans connected on 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter and rallied from a 23-22 deficit at halftime to improve to 9-6 overall and 7-2 in region play.
Freshman Sam Sartin had a game-high 14 points, followed by Hunter Holmes with 10 and Andrew Amor with nine. Four points from Jordan Underwood, three from Evan Parham and two apiece by Cooper Jackson and Robert Henson rounded out the scoring.
Gordon Lee will be back in action on Friday night with home games against Bowdon. The girls' varsity game will tip at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.