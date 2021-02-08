The Gordon Lee Trojams will take some solid momentum into the Region 6-A tournament later this week following a 59-40 home victory over Atlanta Classical Academy on Monday night.
Gordon Lee (12-12, 8-8), winners of six of its last seven games, will play Thursday night at 6 p.m. in an opening-round game against an opponent who was still unknown as of press time. The tournament will be held at Armuchee High School.
Monday's game was close in the opening quarter and the Trojans took an 11-8 lead as Logan Simerley hit a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer. Will Carswell would come up big on the defensive end in the second quarter with two blocked shots as the Trojans took a 26-16 lead into the locker room.
A 3-pointer off the fingertips of Sam Fehr less than a minute into the second half briefly boosted the Gordon Lee lead to 13 points. However, the Cavaliers would hit back-to-back threes, chopping the Trojans' advantage down to seven.
But the Navy-and-White would put the game away over the next five minutes as they outscored ACA, 15-2, before head coach Matt Smith rested his starters with a minute left in the third period.
Gordon Lee's reserves played majority of the fourth quarter before Smith re-inserted his senior starters for the final 98 seconds of what could likely be their final game ever in Chickamauga.
Carswell and Simerley finished with 15 points each in the victory, followed by eight points by Dawson Knight and Hunter Holmes. Fehr, Luke Sikes and Keaton Custer all had three points apiece, while Robert Henson and Will McCutcheon rounded out the scoring with two each.
The Gordon Lee girls had been scheduled to take on Athens, Tennessee's Fairview Christian School, but the visitors were forced to cancel the game shortly before noon today. The Lady Trojans will open the 6-A tournament at Armuchee on Friday against Mt. Zion.