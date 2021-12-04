The Gordon Lee Trojans opened their Region 6-A schedule at home against B.E.S.T. Academy on Friday night and the Navy-and-White forged a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Then they went to work.
What followed was two full quarters of complete domination as Gordon Lee built a 61-17 lead going into the fourth quarter before coasting to a 69-33 victory over the Eagles.
The damage was done in the second quarter as Gordon Lee outran, outshot, outhustled and overwhelmed their Atlanta visitors, 23-0. They went on to outscore the Eagles 19-6 in the third quarter to secure the victory.
Twelve different players got on the scoreboard for Gordon Lee. Hunter Holmes led the way with 20 points, followed by Cooper Jackson with 12 and Luke Sikes with 10. Josh Underwood and Andrew Amor both netted five points.
Will McCutcheon and Aiden Goodwin scored four points apiece. Sam Wells brought the bench and the crowd to its feet with a late 3-pointer. Conner Whitman and Sam Sartin scored two each with Jordan Underwood and Evan Parham both chipping in with one.
The Trojans (1-1, 1-0) will join the Lady Trojans for a Saturday matinee doubleheader at Dalton Academy as region play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.