The fourth-seeded Gordon Lee Trojans advanced in the first round of the Region 6-A tournament on Thursday night with a narrow 52-51 victory over ninth-seeded B.E.S.T. Academy at Armuchee High School.
It was a nailbiter from the opening tip. The Trojans took a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play, but saw it trimmed to 29-28 at intermission.
By the end of the third quarter, the lead was completely gone as both teams went into the final eight minutes knotted up at 36 apiece.
Mehki Simms put up nine points in the fourth for the Eagles, but Hunter Holmes countered with nine points of his own for Gordon Lee. Jordan Underwood scored all four of his points in the final quarter, while Andrew Amor connected on a huge 3-pointer as the Trojans held on for the win.
Holmes ended the night with a game-high 24 points, followed by Sam Sartin with six and Amor with five. Cooper Jackson, Robert Henson and Will McCutcheon also added four points, while Josh Underwood scored one.
Simms had 22 points for B.E.S.T. Academy.
Gordon Lee (15-11) will face fifth-seeded Atlanta Classical Academy tomorrow (Friday) at 8:30 p.m. back at Armuchee with the winner moving on to the semifinals against top-seeded Drew Charter School on Saturday night (7:30). The region title game is slated for Tuesday night at 8:30.
The Gordon Lee-ACA winner will also be guaranteed a spot in the Class A state playoffs.
The Lady Trojans will begin tournament play at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) against Bowdon. The girls' tournament is also being played at Armuchee.
Should they win, they would qualify for the state playoffs and earn a semifinal game against Trion on Saturday.
The championship and third-place games will be played on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.