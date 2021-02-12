Gordon Lee sat at 4-9 overall after a 61-47 loss to Ridgeland on Jan. 21, but it's hard to recognize that same Trojan team today.
The last three weeks saw the Navy-and-White close out regular season by winning eight of its final 11 games with the only losses coming to a pair of state-ranked teams in Drew Charter and Bowdon and a one-point overtime loss to Fulton Leadership Academy.
And as of Feb. 11, Gordon Lee is now just one win away from clinching a berth in the Class A Public School state tournament.
The Trojans kept things rolling in the right direction during the opening round of the Region 6-A tournament at Armuchee High School on Thursday night with a 71-59 victory over Mt. Zion.
Down by two points at the end of the first period, Gordon Lee came storming back to take a 36-29 lead at intermission, before outscoring the Eagles in the third quarter, 21-8, to go up 20 and put a stranglehold on the game.
Will Carswell had 23 points for the Trojans, while three other players finished in double figures. Dawson Knight had a monster night with 21 points, followed by Logan Simerley with 11 and Sam Fehr with 10. Four from Hunter Holmes and two from Anthony Sikes filled out the scoring column.
Gordon Lee (13-12) will get an opportunity to avenge that overtime loss on Friday when they take on Fulton Leadership Academy at 5:30. That game will be followed by the Lady Trojans' first-round tournament game against Mt. Zion at approximately 7.
Should the Trojans and Lady Trojans win on Friday, they would advance to the semifinals and automatically clinch spots in the state playoffs.