The Gordon Lee Trojans blitzed visiting Mt. Zion-Carroll 24-7 in the opening quarter on Tuesday night and went on to a 64-41 victory to give them a 3-0 start in Region 6-A play.
Cooper Jackson and Hunter Holmes each finished in double figures for the Trojans with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Conner Whitman went for eight, while the trio of Will McCutcheon, Sam Sartin and Jordan Underwood had six points apiece.
The rest of the scoring for Gordon Lee (3-1) was filled out by three from Evan Parham and two each from Josh Underwood, Sam Wells, Robert Henson and Aiden Goodwin.
Christian Lee had a dozen points for the Eagles.
Mt. Zion girls 59, Gordon Lee 31
The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the state this week's Class A Public School poll, took control in the second half to post a victory in a Region 6-A game on Tuesday in Chickamauga.
The Lady Trojans trailed 27-19 after a tight first half, but Mt. Zion put up 32 points in the second half and held Gordon Lee to just 12 in the same span.
Zoey Holland knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as she was one of three Lady Eagles in double figures.
Emma Phillips had seven points for the Lady Trojans (3-5, 1-1) and Emma McGraw added six. Tenslee Wilson, Charlsie McElhaney and Macy Sharp scored four apiece, while Madilyn Bailey and Dallas Wagoner each had two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.