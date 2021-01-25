The Gordon Lee Trojans got a career-high 32 points from Logan Simerley on Monday night, but the Navy-and-White would drop a heartbreaking 66-65 overtime loss to visiting Fulton Leadership Academy in a Region 6-A boys' contest.
Tied at 57 apiece at the end of regulation, the Gryphons of East Point saw Antwan Price score seven of his 20 points in the extra four-minute session to help secure the win. Deshaun Hosley also had 20 for FLA (9-3, 7-2) while Hanif Harris added 16.
Simerley scored 25 of his points in the third and fourth quarters and Will Carswell added 17 points for Gordon Lee (5-10, 2-6). Anthony Sikes had seven points. Hunter Holmes had four. Sam Fehr added three and Conner Whitman scored two.
Both Gordon Lee teams will be in action on Tuesday as they head to Atlanta to face Drew Charter School.