The Gordon Lee Trojans hosted the Eagles of B.E.S.T. Academy on Tuesday night in a Region 6-A varsity game and it was the visitors from Atlanta using a 25-7 second quarter to help them claim a 59-40 victory.
Dawson Knight had 10 points for the Trojans (4-8, 1-5). Will Carswell finished with eight points. Cayden Powell had seven. Logan Simerley and Anthony Sikes scored six points apiece, while Cooper Jackson rounded out the scoring with three points.
The boys' game was the only game played on Tuesday as B.E.S.T. Academy is an all-boys' school.
Both Gordon Lee teams will be in action Thursday night as they make the short drive to Rossville to take on Ridgeland. The varsity girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.