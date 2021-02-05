The Gordon Lee Trojans made it five consecutive wins on Thursday with a 59-53 victory at Mt. Zion. The game was a make-up date for a postponed game originally scheduled for Dec. 8.
Gordon Lee (11-11, 7-7) placed three players in double figures. Logan Simerley had 18 points to lead the way, followed by 15 from Hunter Holmes and 12 from Will Carswell.
The Trojans will put that winning streak on the line tonight against state-ranked Bowdon in a pair of Region 6-A games in Chickamauga. The girls' game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
The Lady Trojans, who did not play on Thursday, will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Saturday to make up a game originally set for Nov. 24.