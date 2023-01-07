Another big game from Hunter Holmes propelled the Gordon Lee Trojans to their first Region 6-AAA win of the season Friday night against Coahulla Creek and the Navy-and-White were able to salvage a split against the Colts.
GORDON LEE BOYS 60, COAHULLA CREEK 53
Holmes knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 14-point first quarter for the senior. He added 15 points in the fourth to help salt away the victory, finishing the night with 37 total.
Will McCutcheon had eight points in the win. Sam Sartin, Jordan Underwood and Josh Underwood each scored four, while Evan Parham added three as the Trojans improved to 7-7 overall and 1-4 in region play.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 47, GORDON LEE 14
In the opener, the Lady Trojans simply couldn't get their offense going as they dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in region play.
Gracie Helton scored three points on her team's only 3-pointer of the game. Emma Phillips, Abby Logan, Dallas Wagoner, Macartney Angel and Kaitlyn Wagoner had two points each, while Charlsie McElhaney scored one.
Brinkley Kate Reed had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Colts.
Gordon Lee will load up the buses for a long drive to Bremen on Tuesday to continue its region schedule.
