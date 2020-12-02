The Gordon Lee Trojans headed south to Conyers on Wednesday afternoon to face off with GISA Class AAA member Young Americans Christian School and returned to Chickamauga with a season-opening 68-32 victory.
Hunter Holmes drained four 3-pointers and had a team-high 16 points. Logan Simerely had three triples and 15 points as 10 different players got in the scoring column for Gordon Lee.
Anthony Peco and Dawson Knight each had seven points, followed by Anthony Sikes with six and Luke Sikes with five. Sam Fehr dropped in four. Keaton Custer and Will McCutcheon each added three, while Jesse Craddock chipped in with two.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will be back in action Tuesday with its Region 6-A opener at Mt. Zion.
The Lady Trojans did not play on Wednesday. They are slated to travel across town to face Oakwood Christian Saturday night at 6 p.m.