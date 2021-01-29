Efficient first-half scoring, a fourth-quarter run, aggressive defense and a frigid shooting night by the visitors all equaled a happy Friday night for the Gordon Lee Trojans, who scored a 53-37 win over Region 6-A nemesis Trion.
The win gave the Navy-and-White a sweep of the season series.
Gordon Lee (6-11, 3-7) scored the first 12 points of the game and helped keep the Bulldogs scoreless until Rob Brown finally broke the ice on a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the period.
However, the Trojans took an 11-point lead (14-3) into second quarter and Trion would never get closer than nine points the remainder of the night as the lid stayed tightly closed on the Bulldogs' basket most of the evening.
Meanwhile, Logan Simerley torched the nets for 15 points in the opening half, including a trio of 3-pointers and the Trojans jogged to the locker room with a 28-16 halftime advantage.
Trion's shooting woes continued into the third quarter as they were unable to gain much ground, despite just a nine-point quarter by the Trojans. However, a two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter would put the game away.
Hunter Holmes got it going with a 3-pointer with 6:45 to play, boosting Gordon Lee's lead to 42-27 and kicking off what would be the decisive run.
Holmes and Will Carswell would add buckets in the paint and a turnover by the Bulldogs led to a transition lay-up by Cayden Powell off a nice feed from Simerley. Following a Trion time-out, Simerley capped the 11-0 run with a nice inside move that gave the Trojans their biggest lead of the night, 50-27, with 4:45 remaining.
Trion would score 10 of the game's final 13 points, but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs as fans in Chickamauga celebrated the victory.
Simerley finished with a game-high 19 points and Carswell went for 13. Holmes had eight points and Powell ended the night with six. Four from Anthony Sikes, two from Dawson Knight and a Cooper Jackson free throw filled out the rest of the scoresheet.
Trion girls 62, Gordon Lee 39
The first game of the evening saw the state-ranked Lady Bulldogs open up a 34-19 lead at halftime. Gordon Lee would briefly cut the gap to 10 late in the third quarter, but Trion would answer with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Lady Trojans (5-10, 1-7) would never get any closer.
Emma McGraw had 14 points in the loss. Addison Sturdivant followed with eight points and Emma Phillips had five. Sidney Gasaway and Emma Langston chipped in with three points apiece, while the scoring was rounded out by two each from Riley Shirley, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Ashlyn Schmidt.
Gordon Lee will head to the state's capital on Saturday to take on Atlanta Classical Academy in a pair of 6-A contests.