An aggressive and, at times, smothering second-half defensive effort sent the Gordon Lee Trojans to a 47-33 victory at Mount Zion on Friday night.
The win pushed Gordon Lee's record to 11-7 overall and 9-3 in Region 6-A.
The two teams were knotted up at 14 apiece after the opening quarter before the Trojans were able to forge a 28-25 lead at the break.
But Gordon Lee's defense took over in the second half. The Navy-and-White limited the Eagles to just five points in the third quarter and only three in the fourth as they pulled away for the victory.
Freshman Sam Sartin had a solid night with 15 points, while Hunter Holmes added 12. Robert Henson and Jordan Underwood scored seven points apiece, while two points from Cooper Jackson, Andrew Amor and Will McCutcheon rounded out the scoring.
MOUNT ZION GIRLS 52, GORDON LEE 25
In the opener, the Lady Trojans trailed the state-ranked Lady Eagles by just two points, 6-4, at the end of a low-scoring first quarter.
However, Mt. Zion would find its scoring touch the rest of the way, while Gordon Lee struggled offensively until the fourth quarter.
The Lady Trojans were outscored 15-3 in the second quarter and 19-6 in the third before scoring their final 12 points in the last eight minutes.
Gordon Lee (10-9, 4-3) saw Seanna Norton and Emma McGraw share team-high honors with five points apiece, while Tenslee Wilson and Emma Phillips each had four points.
Two points each from Dallas Wagoner and Macartney Angel, plus one point apiece from Gracie Helton, Charlsie McElhaney and Kaitlyn Wagoner, filled out the rest of the scoring column.
Both Gordon Lee teams will be in action on Saturday as Dalton Academy comes to Chickamauga for matinee games at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.