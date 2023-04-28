Science tells us that a perpetual motion machine doesn't exist.
But if one could ever be created, Ringgold's O'Reilly Matthews might just be the blueprint.
The seemingly tireless Tiger basketball standout, known for his non-stop baseline-to-baseline hustle and all-around game, saw the fruits of years of labor pay off on Thursday when the 6-foot combo guard signed papers to continue his basketball career at the University of Mobile (Ala.)
"It feels great," Matthews said with a big smile. "I just want to thank my family and everything for what they've done to help my career. I just feel blessed to get the offer and I'm ready to go play college basketball. It's been a dream."
A packed Score Room at Ringgold High School celebrated with Matthews, a member of the Tigers' 1,000-point club.
Matthews recalled how he got his offer from the Rams via an email at 3 a.m.
"That's how they offered me," he said. "We kept in contact for a few weeks and then I went down there. It's a great facility. It's gated everywhere and only one entrance. It's beautiful, it's huge and it's really nice.
"Plus, it's only six hours away (from home) and only one hour from the beach...Sounds great."
Josh Hensley, Matthews' head coach at Ringgold the past three seasons, spoke to the crowd about hearing from former Tigers' head coach Greg Elkins when he first took the job prior to Matthews' sophomore season. The coach recalled how Matthews was one of the guys Elkins believed Hensley could build a team around.
"Even as a sophomore, we put a lot of things on his plate," Hensley said. "We built a lot of things around him (during) the three years that I was fortunate enough to coach him. He rose to the challenge and showed a lot of leadership."
After putting up 10.1 points per game as a freshman, Matthews made second team in 6-AAA as a sophomore, averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and over two steals a game, while shooting 77 percent at the free throw line.
Ringgold, the No. 9 seed in the region at the end of that season, made a brief run in the region tournament and came up one win short of a trip to the state playoffs.
The Tigers were the No. 9 seed in 6-AAA again the following year, but once again found some late-season magic. Not only did they knock off three straight higher-seeded teams to qualify for state, but they went on the road and shocked Region 8 champion Monroe Area in the first round.
Matthews had plenty to do with the run as he finished the season with averages of 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.1 assists.
This past season, he helped the Blue-and-White get back to the state playoffs again and earned a second consecutive All-Region first team selection by posting 15.9 points, 5.1 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals.
"One of the things that a lot of people complimented the team on was how hard they played and a lot of that was because of O'Reilly," Hensley continued. "Not necessarily (because of) what he would say, but because of his actions and his play. I'm very proud of him and the leader he's become and I'm just really excited for him to get this opportunity. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in college."
Matthews said he wants to shine in Mobile and help his new team improve. The Rams, members of the NAIA's Southern States Athletic Conference, were 18-11 last season and 12-8 in conference play. It was their first winning season in a decade.
"I'm going to be the best I can be at their program and I'm going to try to be the best basketball player in their program," he added.
"I had the opportunity to coach O'Reilly for one season and I could tell in that short amount of time that he was special and that he possessed what it took to get to this point," said Elkins, who also attended the ceremony. "It's hard work, not cheating the game and dedication to the craft. I think Coach Hensley has done a really good job of developing that and he's got unbelievable parents too, who are very supportive.
"I'm very proud of him and I'm happy to say I got the opportunity to coach him for at least one season. The sky's the limit for him."
Matthews plans to study business management.