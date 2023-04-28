O'Reilly Matthews signs with Mobile

Surrounded by his extended family, Ringgold senior O'Reilly Matthews signed paperwork to continue playing basketball at the University of Mobile on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by numerous well-wishers, including friends, teammates and several of Matthews' former coaches.

 Scott Herpst

Science tells us that a perpetual motion machine doesn't exist.

But if one could ever be created, Ringgold's O'Reilly Matthews might just be the blueprint.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In