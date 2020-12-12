The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored a 43-32 home victory over Northwest Whitfield on Nov. 25 and Saturday's rematch in Tunnel Hill proved that the first meeting was no fluke.
Ringgold jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, saw it sliced down to 29-26 by end of the third, but outscored the Lady Bruins by a 10-2 margin over the final eight minutes to post a 39-28 win and sweep the season series.
Riley Nayadley scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Lady Tigers moved to 5-1 overall. Maggie Reed had 10 points, while Baileigh Pitts, Caroline Hemphill and Amber Gainer each dropped in six. Rachel Lopez aided the cause by dishing out five assists.
Emma Allen had 10 points for Northwest.
Northwest boys 71, Ringgold 54
In the nightcap, the Tigers led 15-13 after one quarter, were up 32-28 at halftime and took a slim 45-44 lead into the fourth.
However, Peyton Baker and Collin Hall combined for 19 of the Bruins' 27 points in the final period as the home team came charging back to get the win.
Baker finished with 22 points. Hall added 18 and Will Anderson scored 11 with three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter.
O'Reilly Matthews hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points for Ringgold (0-6 overall). Jayden Williams had three treys and finished with 16 points, while Daniel Fow and Brevin Massengale each added six points. Two from Caden Dodson and one by Christian Balistreri rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Ringgold will be back home on Tuesday for a varsity doubleheader against Murray County as they return to 6-AAA play.