Down by double digits early in the second quarter, the Gordon Lee Trojans fought back to make it a one-point game after three quarters before outscoring visiting Ridgeland 23-9 in the final period to pick up a 53-42 cross county victory on Wednesday night.
The Panthers came out firing and took an 18-5 lead early in the second quarter, thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers off the fingertips of freshman Matthew Ramsey.
However, the Trojans slowly began to chip away at the lead and Hunter Holmes would get a shot to drop just before the halftime horn to trim Ridgeland's advantage to 22-18 at the break.
Gordon Lee would continue to put pressure on the Panthers in the third quarter, but a trio of threes from sharpshooter Kyan Clark kept Ridgeland in the lead, although it was a precarious 33-32 advantage as the game went to the final eight minutes.
Clark's fifth and final 3-pointer of the night gave the Panthers a 37-34 lead, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Holmes and Dawson Knight was followed up by an offensive put-back by Knight and the Trojans went in front for good, 42-37.
Gordon Lee (3-3) would take over down the stretch and put it away with some late free throws. The Trojans would finish the game 12 of 16 at the charity stripe.
Holmes and Will Carswell each scored 12 points, followed by 11 from Knight and 10 from Logan Simerley as the Trojans put four players in double figures. Cayden Powell added five points and Sam Fehr chipped in with three late.
Ridgeland (1-5) got 15 points from Clark and 13 from Judd Anderson. Ramsey finished with six points and Zack Harrison added three. Two each from Kobe Lewis and Carter Platt, along with one from John Hill, rounded out the scoring.
Gordon Lee girls 59, Ridgeland 19
In the opener, the Lady Trojans used a 10-0 run in the opening period to help build a comfortable halftime lead.
Emma McGraw knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points for Gordon Lee (5-3). Emma Phillips had 11, as did Macy Sharp, while Riley Shirley and Emma Langston each added eight. Sidney Gasaway and Kaitlyn Wagoner rounded things out with four points apiece.
Macie Boren had nine points to pace Ridgeland (1-7). Haylee Collins scored three, while Autumn Pasley, Emma Yarbrough and Mackensie Miller each added two. Camby Arthur had one point to fill out the scoresheet.
Ridgeland will travel south to take on LaFayette this Saturday in varsity games at 3 and 4:30 p.m., while Gordon Lee will not take the court again until a Jan. 5 region date at Fulton Leadership Academy.