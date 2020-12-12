After a 20-point loss at LFO just a week ago, the Heritage Generals got a big measure of revenge on their Catoosa County rivals on Saturday night, using a big fourth-quarter run to stun the Warriors, 62-57, in Boynton.
LFO (4-2 overall) trailed 16-15 after the first quarter, but used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to forge a 28-20 lead with less than 2:30 left before halftime.
However, the Generals (4-4) refused to let the Warriors get too far away and Cooper Terry's 3-pointer from the corner with five seconds left on the clock sent both teams to the locker room with the Warriors nursing a slim 30-27 lead.
LFO tried to pull away again late in the third quarter. A tough runner in the lane over two defenders by Cameron Gregg with just five seconds left in the period gave the black-clad Warriors their biggest lead of the night, 46-37, headed into the final stanza.
That's when the Generals erupted.
Caden Snyder hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth and answered a bucket by LFO with another three moments later. Following a miss by the Warriors, Terry drained a long-range shot and drew contact on the play. He would complete the timely four-point play to suddenly pull his team to within one, 48-47, with 6:17 remaining.
Gregg would get one to drop for the Warriors on their next possession, but Ty Loveless would hit 1 of 2 free throws and Terry clicked off three straight free tosses after getting knocked to the floor on a 3-point attempt, giving Heritage its first lead since the end of the first quarter.
Snyder would find the bottom of the net on his third 3-pointer of the period at the 3:35 mark and Terry would tap in his own miss with 2:40 to go to cap a huge 19-4 run and give the Generals a 56-50 advantage.
LFO sharpshooter Brent Bowman finally ended the run with an 18-foot jumper and, following back-to-back front-end misses at the free throw line by the Generals, Bowman would drive the baseline and draw the defense before dropping the ball off to a wide open Dee Calhoun for an easy bucket, making it a two-point game with 45 seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout, Heritage point guard Cade Kiniry, seeing his first action of the season, was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws and Loveless came up big on the defensive end by blocking a shot on the Warriors' ensuing possession. Loveless also drew a foul at the tail end of the play and made 1 of 2 at the line to push the Heritage lead to 58-54 with 31 seconds to go.
With fouls still to give, Heritage fouled three times to help burn some clock and they would grab a rebound after LFO failed to connect on a 3-pointer. Kiniry swished both shots to briefly boost the Generals' lead to six, but Jamichael Davis drew contact on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to keep the Warriors in it, down 60-57 with nine ticks left.
However, Terry would put it out of reach just one second later as he was fouled on the inbound play and drained two final free throws to provide the final margin of victory. The senior led the way for Heritage with a game-high 21 points, followed by Snyder with 14 and Kiniry with eight.
Carson Palmer added six points. Mitchell Kennedy picked up four and Ryan Heet added three, while two apiece from Loveless, Luke Thacker and Collin Swearingin rounded out the scoring.
Amari Burnett had a team-best 18 for the Warriors, but picked up his fifth foul over halfway through the final quarter. Gregg went for 14 and Calhoun added 11. Davis scored 10, while Bowman finished with four.
Heritage girls 53, LFO 18
There was far less drama in the first varsity contest of the night as the Lady Generals (5-3) opened up a 20-3 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back to finish off a season sweep of the series.
Dayonna Perryman had 13 points in a balanced scoring night for the home team. Brooke Matherly added nine points, Gracie Murray finished with eight and Lauren Mock dropped in seven. Ella Debity had five points and Kortney McKenzie picked up four, while three from Sydnee St. John and two each by Elli Jost and Katy Thompson filled out the scoring column.
Christina Collins was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors (0-5). Jakia Bentley had five points and Heidi Johnson added three. Piper Piatt added two and Madison Stookey chipped in with one.
Heritage is slated for Region 7-AAAA games at home against Northwest on Tuesday, while LFO will have its hands full with 6-AAA newcomer Rockmart in a tough road doubleheader that same night.