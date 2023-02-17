The Region 6-AAA tournament still has one night to go and if the final two boys' games on Friday can come anywhere close to matching the excitement of the first three days of the tournament, basketball fans at LFO will be in for a treat.
After thrilling finishes on both Monday and Tuesday, top-seeded LFO and fifth-seeded Ringgold put on arguably the best game of the tournament so far as the Warriors needed a Brent Bowman basket with six seconds left in overtime, plus one final defensive stop, to finally put away the Tigers on Thursday night, 84-83.
Ringgold (12-14) jumped out to an 18-6 advantage five minutes into the game and eventually took a 21-13 lead at the end of the quarter, thanks in part to a trio of 3-pointers from Luke Rominger. The Warriors (16-10), who trailed by as many as 13 early in the second, cut the deficit down to five on two occasions. However, the Tigers responded and push the lead back to 37-27 at intermission.
Brevin Massengale had 11 points for Ringgold in the third quarter and O'Reilly Matthews added seven, but Bowman had eight points in the period, Amari Burnett finished with nine and Jayden Dover added seven as the Warriors cut the gap down to 62-55 going into the fourth.
LFO continued to chip away in the early stages of the final period. Burnett tied the game with 4:45 remaining, while a twisting 17-foot jumper by Bowman capped a 13-4 run to give the Warriors their first lead of the game, 68-66, at the midway point of the fourth.
The battle continued down the stretch with Cooper Sexton connecting on a spinning lay-up for Ringgold with 50 seconds left, tying the game at 74. Matthews came up with a steal with 30 seconds remaining and the Tigers had one final chance to win it regulation. But neither a look in the lane, nor a follow-up would fall and the game would head to overtime.
The Warriors held an 80-78 lead going into the final minute when Matthews swished a three from the top of the key to put the Tigers up by one. However, a nice give-and-go from Burnett to Tyler Davis resulted in Davis getting a leaner off the glass with 42 seconds to go, putting LFO back in the lead by one.
The Tigers went back to Matthews on their ensuing possession and the senior was able to kiss the ball high off the backboard for two points with 18 seconds left that put the Tigers back in front.
Following a timeout, LFO got the ball to Bowman, who put up a tough turnaround 16-footer over a pair of defenders. The ball found nothing but the bottom of the net as the LFO side of the gym roared its approval.
The Tigers would get one final possession at mid-court with six seconds left, looking for a possible game-winner. However, airtight defense by the Warriors forced a long, off-balance 3-point try that fell short at the final horn.
Bowman finished the night with five 3-pointers and a game-high 28 points. Burnett added 19 and Davis had a big game with 16 points. Dover's 13 gave the Warriors four in double figures, while the scoring was rounded out by six from Jared Mitchell and two by Bryce Brock. LFO also hit 10 of 12 free throws during the contest.
Ringgold had just four players score points, but all finished in double figures. Matthews had 23 points with four 3-pointers. Sexton added 22 and Massengale had 19, while Rominger's 17 included five made threes. The Tigers were 5 of 9 at the charity stripe.
Ringgold will take on third seeded LaFayette in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers fell to the Ramblers, 64-58, in south Walker County on Jan. 10, but avenged the loss with a 55-49 home win on Feb. 3.
Meanwhile, LFO will battle second-seeded Adairsville in the championship game at 8:30. The Warriors were the only team to beat the Tigers in region play during regular season. They scored a 58-55 win at Adairsville on Jan. 10, before a 72-66 come-from-behind victory at home on Feb. 3.
ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 57, LAFAYETTE 46
In the other boys' semifinal on Thursday, the Ramblers (15-8), looking to beat the Tigers for the first time in three tries the season, trailed 42-40 with five minutes to play. However, the Green-and-Gold would outscore the Ramblers 15-6 down the stretch to pull away for the victory.
No further details from the game were available as of press time.
The winner of the consolation game will be the No. 3 seed out of the region for the state tournament, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
LFO GIRLS 66, ADAIRSVILLE 47
As expected, the top-seeded Lady Warriors punched their ticket to a second consecutive 6-AAA championship game with a win over the fourth-seeded Lady Tigers in the final girls' semifinal of the night.
LFO (24-1) showed a little rust from a nine-day layoff. However, they held Adairsville to just 15 points in the first half and got their offense on track during the final two quarters as they methodically pulled away for the victory.
All 15 players in uniform saw significant minutes for the Lady Warriors. Christen Collins led the way with 16 points and Angel Simmons had 15, while Christal Collins and Christina Gass both finished with eight.
Zoey Gray-Martin had seven points. Mercedes Thompson added four. Maddison Gaines and Heidi Johnson each had three, while Ziara Thompson added two. LFO also finished the night with eight 3-pointers as a team.
NaXyina Roberts scored a team-high 13 points for Adairsville, who will play third-seeded Bremen in the consolation game. The Lady Blue Devils battled second-seeded Coahulla Creek in the first semifinal of the day, but Brinkley Kate Reed's drive to the hoops in the closing seconds helped give the Lady Colts a 46-44 win.
The Adairsville-Bremen consolation game will start at 4 p.m. Friday at LFO, while LFO and Coahulla Creek will battle for the title at 7.
In the two meetings between the Lady Warriors and the Lady Colts so far this season, LFO picked up a close 68-65 home victory back on Jan. 13, while the Red-and-White claimed the Jan. 13 rematch in Whitfield County, 51-35.
Region finalists are assured of playing at least the first round of the state tournament at home, while region champions could play multiple games on their own home floor, provided they continue to win.