The Region 6-AAA tournament still has one night to go and if the final two boys' games on Friday can come anywhere close to matching the excitement of the first three days of the tournament, basketball fans at LFO will be in for a treat.

After thrilling finishes on both Monday and Tuesday, top-seeded LFO and fifth-seeded Ringgold put on arguably the best game of the tournament so far as the Warriors needed a Brent Bowman basket with six seconds left in overtime, plus one final defensive stop, to finally put away the Tigers on Thursday night, 84-83.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

